Iraq EITI Latest Annual Report: Disappointing Despite Improvement
By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. The Iraq Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (IEITI) published its seventh annual report (Report 2015) on 31 December 2016; a second annual report released in one year after it released its Report 2014 […]
Hanwha receives $560m for Bismaya Project
Korean firm Hanwha Engineering and Construction received about $560 million in construction fees last week from the Iraqi government for its ongoing new city project, the company said on Monday. The company has been building the 1,830-hectare new city Bismayah, 10 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, an $8-billion contract signed in 2012. The two parties agreed […]
Currency Auction Results, 4th Jan
By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reported that 30 banks and 17 remittance companies took part in its currency auction on Wednesday. A total of $158,266,383 sold at a price of 1182 Iraqi Dinars (IQD) per dollar. (Source: Central Bank of Iraq)
Iraq Stock Market closes year Down 12%
Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th Dec 2016). Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes. The RSISX index ended the week at IQ960 (+1.4%) / $947 (+1.4%) (weekly change) (-12.0% and -17.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded […]
Iraq to start Gas Exports to Kuwait
The National reports that Kuwait has agreed to start a long-delayed gas import deal with Iraq. The plans had been delayed because of the continuing conflict in Iraq, and a lack of investment for infrastructure to convert the huge amount of gas it flares from its oilfields. Meeting with Kuwait’s newly appointed oil minister, Essam […]
Iran Denies Pipeline Deal with Iraqi Kurdistan
Iran has denied that it has reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for laying joint oil pipelines. The public relations department of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum announced on Tuesday that the country has made no agreements with the Iraqi Kurdistan for construction of two pipelines to deliver its crude oil to […]
Nearly 400 Iraqis Killed in December
A total of 386 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 1,066 were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in December 2016*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). The number of civilians killed in December (not including police) was 385, while the number […]
Coalition Targets ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq
U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today. Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports. Strikes in Syria Attack, bomber, fighter, remotely […]
Video: Iraqi Forces Advance in Mosul
From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Elite Iraqi forces of the Rapid Response Division claims to have retaken al-Mithaq neighbourhood in southeastern Mosul from the jihadists of the Islamic State group, a day after announcing the retaking of the adjoining […]
Iraq to link Rail Network with Iran
By John Lee. Iraq’s state-run Iraqi Republic Railways (IRR) announced on Tuesday that it plans to link its rail network to that of neighbouring Iran. IRR Information Director Abdul Sattar Mohsen told Anadolu Agency that Iraqi and Iranian officials had already held several meetings to discuss the project. He added that several international companies had […]
Iraqi Forces Resume Mosul Offensive
Iraqi security forces announced on Thursday that several elements of the Iraqi army, federal police and Counter Terrorism Service have initiated a simultaneous advance, with coalition air and artillery support, along three axes to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city. On the north axis, units of the […]
IBBC Celebrates Successful Inaugural Conference in Dubai
More than 180 expert speakers and delegates from the UK, Iraq, UAE and abroad gathered in Dubai at The Address Dubai Marina on Sunday 18 December for the Iraq Britain Business Council’s (IBBC) Autumn Conference. Usually held in London, the well-attended conference marked the first time the IBBC has held an event in the UAE, […]