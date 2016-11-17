Currency Auction Results, 17th Nov

By John Lee.
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reported that 33 banks and 15 remittance companies took part in its currency auction on Thursday.
A total of $150,085,261 sold at a price of 1182 Iraqi Dinars (IQD) per dollar.
(Source: Central Bank of Iraq)
