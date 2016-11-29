The Ministry of Oil: Reduced Transparency and a Return to Secrecy

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Ministry of Oil: Reduced Transparency and the Return of Deplorable Secrecy

Slowly but surely an environment of shrinking transparency at the Ministry of Oil is becoming increasingly visible, deepening and damaging, indicating a strong return to deplorable secrecy and a pre-2003 style of management and egoism.

And while the country is facing two economic challenges: OPEC quota and 2017 Budget, the Ministry took a questionable U-turn by blocking all and every data and information on actual oil production, oil exports, oil revenues, oil prices and domestic oil and gas consumption.

This evidence-based and reality-check contribution aims at attracting the attention of the highest government authorities, especially the Prime Minister; the Parliament, the “Transparency-defenders” including civil society organization and all oil professional among others to confront fully, strongly and effectively this very regrettable and alarming development at the Ministry, and put an end to it before it gets worse and spreads.

Those responsible for such reversal of transparency at the Ministry should be identified, held accountable and forced to change course.

Please click here to download Ahmed Mousa Jiyad’s full report.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: [email protected], Skype ID: Ahmed Mousa Jiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad’s biography here.