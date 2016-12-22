Siemens appoints New Team in Iraq

Siemens has appointed Musab Alkateeb (53) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company’s operations in Iraq, effective January 1, 2017.

Alkateeb will take over from Nael Ghali, and has more than 15 years’ experience working across various sectors in Iraq including oil and gas, finance, business development, IT and trade.

Thomas Schmidt (37) takes on the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Iraq business, moving from his role as Head of Commercial Sales, Strategy and Business Development for Siemens Wind Power, responsible for the Asia Pacific region.

Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO, Siemens Middle East and UAE, said:

“Musab Alkateeb and Thomas Schmidt bring a wealth of international experience to the leadership team in Iraq, and will be a valuable part of our growing business in the country.”

Nael Ghali will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the company’s Iraq business, also effective January 1st 2017, in addition to his position as CEO of the company’s operations in Bahrain.

(Source: Siemens)