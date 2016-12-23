Military Strikes Continue Against ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted eight strikes in Syria:

Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an oil wellhead.

Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed a decoy tactical vehicle.

Near Raqqah, two strikes destroyed an ISIL mortar system and suppressed a tactical unit.

Near Ayn Isa, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, two strikes destroyed three oil wellheads, three oil tanker trucks, an excavator and a crane.

Near Palmyra, a strike destroyed two bunkers and an ISIL artillery system.

Strikes in Iraq

Attack, bomber and fighter aircraft conducted eight strikes in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

Near Bashir, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and a tunnel.

Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed an ISIL-held building and a generator.

Near Haditha, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed an ISIL-held building.

Near Kisik, a strike destroyed an ISIL-held building.

Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIL tactical units; destroyed six fighting positions, three mortar systems, an ISIL headquarters, a tactical vehicle, a command-and-control node, a munitions production factory and a bomb factory; damaged seven ISIL supply routes; and suppressed five tactical units and three mortar teams.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)