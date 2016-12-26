Navigate

Alliant Wins More Iraqi Business

By on December 26, 2016 in Security

By John Lee.

Alliant Techsystems Inc. has been awarded a $16,946,770 firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to previously awarded contract FA8106-16-C-0004.

The contractor will fully develop and implement a modification in Iraq to install five MX-15 HD systems and upgrade all Cessna 208 aircraft to HD video.

Work will be performed in Iraq, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 1, 2018.

Last week the company was awarded a $22-million contract to provide logistics support the Iraqi Air Force’s Cessna fleet.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)

