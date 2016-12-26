Tender for Operation and Maintenance of Power Stations

Ministry of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq (MOE) hereby announces that it is issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) in connection with the following Tender No., for the operation and maintenance of simple cycle Gas Turbine Power Projects and to convert the plan into combined Cycle on a (BOO) basis Build, Own, Operate.

Tender rules against non- refundable amount of (250,000) ID, two hundred fifty thousand Iraqi Dinar for each project to be paid against a receipt from the following address.

Ministry of Electricity / Office of Investment and Contracts – Tender Section , Al- Niqabat Street , Al- Mansour District, Baghdad, Iraq.

Interested parties should note the following:-

MOE will enter Operation & maintenance Contract for simple cycle power plant in case MOE will accept to award the proposal for simple cycle, which remarked and should be present by the bidder.

MOE will enter into Power Purchase Contract with the winning bidder for the production of the steam turbine units only, on a (BOO) basis.

The term of the contracts will be 15 years from the commercial operation of the combined cycle power plant.

Further details are to be laid out in the (RFP).

Authorized representative should have authority letter to purchase the Tender Rules.

Any further questions can be referred to : ( [email protected] )

) Closing time at 12 pm Baghdad local time for each tender :-

Tender No. MOE-HQ-22/2016 ALDEWANYA Gas Turbine Power Plant (4 x 125) + 250 MW with closing date Jan.22nd 2017

Tender No. MOE-HQ-24/2016 ALMANSORYIA Turbine Power Plant (4 x 180) + 360 with closing date Jan. 22nd 2017 .

The winning Bidder will bear the announcement cost in the local newspapers.

Click here for more Iraqi Tenders.

(Source: NIC)