Tender for Operation and Maintenance of Power Stations

By on December 26, 2016 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News, Tenders

Ministry of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq (MOE) hereby announces that it is issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) in connection with the following Tender No., for the operation and maintenance of simple cycle Gas Turbine Power Projects and to convert the plan into combined Cycle on a (BOO) basis Build, Own, Operate.

Tender rules against non- refundable amount of (250,000) ID, two hundred fifty thousand Iraqi Dinar for each project to be paid against a receipt from the following address.

Ministry of Electricity / Office of Investment and Contracts – Tender Section , Al- Niqabat Street , Al- Mansour District, Baghdad, Iraq.

Interested parties should note the following:-

(Source: NIC)

