By John Lee.

According to a report from Reuters, Egypt hopes to finalise a deal by the first quarter of 2017 to import crude oil directly from Iraq.

Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla (pictured) told reporters that Egypt aims to import between 1 million and 2 million barrels per month from Iraq:

“We already use Iraqi oil but we get it from international markets but we hope to have a direct government-to-government agreement.”

(Source: Reuters)