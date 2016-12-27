Iraq Oil Minister meets with ExxonMobil Boss

By John Lee.

Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] met with ExxonMobil senior executive Brad Corson, to discuss development of the Iraqi oil industry.

Mr. Allibi said that the ministry of oil is aiming to develop relations with Exxon Mobil to develop the oil and gas sector in Iraq.

Mr. Corson said that his company is aiming to open new horizons of work with the ministry of oil to develop the work and go forward to achieve the desired goals.

Exxon’s CEO, Rex Tillerson, is to join the incoming Trump administration as Secretary of State.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)