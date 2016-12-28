Abadi says Three Months needed to rout IS

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Prime Minister said on Tuesday that it would take three months to remove the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) from Iraq.

According to a report from Reuters, asked to respond to comments by the commander of the coalition supporting Iraqi forces that it would take as long as two years to eliminate IS from Iraq and Syria, Haider al-Abadi said:

“The Americans were very pessimistic. They used to talk about a really long period, but the remarkable successes achieved by our brave and heroic fighters reduced that. I foresee that in Iraq it will take three months.”

Abadi had previously pledged that Mosul would be retaken by the end of this year.

(Source: Reuters)