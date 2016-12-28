Navigate

Iran, Iraq Eye Visa-Free Travel

By on December 28, 2016 in Iraq Transportation News, Politics, Security

Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Hassan Danaeifar said Tehran and Baghdad have been considering a step to lift visa requirements for travelers from the two neighboring countries.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Danaeifar highlighted the latest measures to abolish the visa regime between Iran and Iraq, saying that it would lead to more travels between the two sides.

“We have submitted our request for the removal of visa requirements to the Iraqi government,” he said, adding that the Iranian embassy is waiting for the Iraqi side to respond to the request.

The diplomat went on to say that Iraqi officials are open to the idea of lifting visa restrictions for nationals from the two countries.

Each year, millions of Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims cross the border to visit holy sites in the other country.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

