EU commits additional €7m for Children in Iraq

A new €7-million contribution from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) to support UNICEF’s work in Iraq brings the total amount of ECHO assistance committed to UNICEF Iraq in 2016 to €20 million.

This additional support comes at a critical time as families continue to flee Mosul, humanitarian needs for those inside the city increase, and winter conditions exacerbate children’s vulnerabilities

Mr. Jean Louis De Brouwer, Director of Operations at ECHO for European, Eastern Neighbourhood and Middle East said:

“With the military operations in Mosul at their tipping point and fighting ongoing in Hawija and Telafar, it is crucial to increase protection and principled, lifesaving humanitarian assistance to all people in need. Our support will cover emergency needs of families displaced by the fighting and aims at reaching those most in need, trapped in active conflict zones and in newly accessible areas.

It is important for the European Union to provide assistance to children affected by conflict in Iraq, many of whom have gone without education, vaccinations, and other aid for more than two years.”

The additional funding will support UNICEF’s ongoing emergency response. EU-funded programmes provide emergency food, water and hygiene supplies to newly displaced families. EU support will also boost first-line health, water and sanitation, education in emergencies, child protection and winterization assistance.

“This generous funding from the European Union at such a critical time will enable UNICEF to continue providing emergency assistance to Iraq’s families, providing hope for a better future for every child,” said UNICEF Representative in Iraq Peter Hawkins.

This new contribution reinforces the strong partnership between EU and UNICEF in Iraq, focusing on providing emergency assistance where it is needed most.

More than three million people are displaced in Iraq, and an estimated 11 million are in need of humanitarian assistance – half of them children. In 2017, as many as 1.2 million additional people may be forced from their homes as military operations continue.

(Source: ReliefWeb)

(Picture credit: UNICEF)