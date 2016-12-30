Iraq to link Rail Network with Iran

By John Lee.

Iraq’s state-run Iraqi Republic Railways (IRR) announced on Tuesday that it plans to link its rail network to that of neighbouring Iran.

IRR Information Director Abdul Sattar Mohsen told Anadolu Agency that Iraqi and Iranian officials had already held several meetings to discuss the project.

He added that several international companies had already expressed an interest in investing in the scheme, but said the IRR is still looking for potential investors.

The 32-kilometer extension would link Iran’s Al-Shalamcheh border terminal to Basra, allowing passengers to easily pass between the two countries, especially during Shia pilgrimage seasons.

(Source: Anadolu Agency)

(Pictured Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)