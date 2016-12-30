Navigate

Navigation

Iraq to link Rail Network with Iran

By on December 30, 2016 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s state-run Iraqi Republic Railways (IRR) announced on Tuesday that it plans to link its rail network to that of neighbouring Iran.

IRR Information Director Abdul Sattar Mohsen told Anadolu Agency that Iraqi and Iranian officials had already held several meetings to discuss the project.

He added that several international companies had already expressed an interest in investing in the scheme, but said the IRR is still looking for potential investors.

The 32-kilometer extension would link Iran’s Al-Shalamcheh border terminal to Basra, allowing passengers to easily pass between the two countries, especially during Shia pilgrimage seasons.

(Source: Anadolu Agency)

(Pictured Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

Related posts:

ali-kardor-nioc-deputy-md-for-investment-and-financeIran “warns Iraq over Gas Debts” iran-ambassador-to-iraq-hassan-danaeifarIran, Iraq Eye Visa-Free Travel ScreenHunter_3232 Apr. 11 16.24Iran Ready to Start Gas Delivery to Iraq ScreenHunter_3562 May. 27 11.18Iran Dispatches First Gas Oil Cargo to Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply