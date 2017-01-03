Iran Denies Pipeline Deal with Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran has denied that it has reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for laying joint oil pipelines.

The public relations department of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum announced on Tuesday that the country has made no agreements with the Iraqi Kurdistan for construction of two pipelines to deliver its crude oil to Iran.

The statement said:

“Any decision in this regard will be made during the upcoming visit of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh to Iraq and the outcome of his talks with Iraqi officials.”

(Source: Shana)