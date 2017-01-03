Iraq Stock Market closes year Down 12%

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th Dec 2016).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQ960 (+1.4%) / $947 (+1.4%) (weekly change) (-12.0% and -17.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.6bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.9bn ($2.2mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX announced the conclusion of 2016 trading sessions with its last trading session on Monday (Dec. 26, 2016). 234 trading sessions were held in 2016 (five sessions per week). The total number of traded shares realized at 1.038trln, up by 68% y/y and the total trading volume realized at IQD522bn, up by 5% y/y. Currently, there are 97 listed companies.
- Asiacell (TASC) will hold AGM* on Jan. 12, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of TASC starting on Jan. 9, 2017.
- Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) will hold AGM* on Jan. 4, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of IRMC starting on Dec. 26, 2016.
- Dijlah & Furat Bank for Development (BDFD) will hold AGM* on Jan. 10, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results and increasing its capital through bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of BDFD starting on Jan. 5, 2017.
- Al-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) will resume trading on Jan. 1, 2017 after discussing and approving 2015 annual financial results.
- Tax General Commission of The Ministry of Finance decided on Dec. 15, 2016 to lift the block on cash assets of Al-Khatem Telecom (TZNI) (Atheer Iraq) and Iraqna Telecom Company.
- ISX notified Al-Karkh Court on Dec. 25, 2016 that the auction for the 22.275mn shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) was not held on Dec. 22, 2016.
- Union Bank of Iraq (BUOI) resumed trading on Dec. 25, 2016 after discussing and approving 2015 annual financial results.
- Ishtar Hotel (HISH) held AGM* on Dec. 28, 2016 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of HISH starting on Dec. 25, 2016.
No comments yet.