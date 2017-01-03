Iraq to start Gas Exports to Kuwait

The National reports that Kuwait has agreed to start a long-delayed gas import deal with Iraq.

The plans had been delayed because of the continuing conflict in Iraq, and a lack of investment for infrastructure to convert the huge amount of gas it flares from its oilfields.

Meeting with Kuwait’s newly appointed oil minister, Essam Al Marzouq, Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] said the two had agreed to form a joint committee to facilitate delivery of an initial 5 million cubic feet a day (cf/d), with a plan to increase that gradually to 200m cf/d.

Luaibi did not specify how the gas would be delivered, but in March Iraq exported the first gas from its southern oilfields in the form of a 10,000 cubic metre cargo of condensate.

