Iraq EITI Latest Annual Report: Disappointing Despite Improvement

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

The Iraq Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (IEITI) published its seventh annual report (Report 2015) on 31 December 2016; a second annual report released in one year after it released its Report 2014 in March 2016 (though the written date was December 2015).

Releasing two annual reports in one year is an achievement by itself, which deserves praise and recognition. Moreover, this is in compliance with the new EITI standard requirement for releasing national annual reports by the compliant countries.

Furthermore, the Report provides very useful updates of and new data on some aspects on upstream petroleum and other petroleum industry sub-sectors.

Report 2015 was prepared, for the first time, by KPMG, the well-known international consulting firm, while the previous six annual IEITI reports were prepared by PwC and E&Y.

I am very grateful to my colleagues at the IEITI National Secretariat and MSG for providing me with copy of the Report once it was approved by the MSG.

Please click here to download Ahmed Mousa Jiyad’s full report.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq's Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan.