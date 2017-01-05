Govt Internet Shutdowns Cost Iraq $209m

By John Lee.

Iraq, along with India, has the most government shutdowns of the internet.

According to a report from the Brookings Institution, Iraqi authorities shut down the country’s internet on 22 separate occasions between 1st July 2015 and 30th June 2016, at an estimated economic cost of $209 million.

Iraq was taken offline in an attempt to prevent cheating in national exams.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: Brookings Institution)

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)