KBR Not Liable over Iraq Human Trafficking Claims

By John Lee.

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the engineering firm and military contractor KBR Inc is not liable for a case of alleged human trafficking in Iraq.

According to Reuters, the case concerned the 2004 kidnapping and murder by insurgents of 12 Nepali men, who were being transported in Iraq to work for a subcontractor at a U.S. military base.

The court found that KBR’s alleged misconduct lacked a sufficient connection with the United States to justify letting the lawsuit proceed there.

Plaintiffs had accused KBR and its Jordanian subcontractor, Daoud & Partners, of recruiting the workers by promising them jobs at a luxury hotel in Amman, only to send them to Iraq instead.

The one surviving worker said he was forced to work at the Al Asad base north of Ramadi for 15 months before getting his passport back.

Daoud eventually settled.

(Source: Reuters)