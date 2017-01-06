Navigate

Navigation

Iraq to Receive $1bn Loan from US

By on January 6, 2017 in Healthcare, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has signed a one-billion-dollar loan with the United States to “[assist] Iraq to achieve victory in its battle against IS, and to realize economic reform”.

Stephanie William, the U.S. Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires and Fadhil Nabi, the Iraqi Deputy Minister of Finance signed the agreement in Baghdad on Thursday.

The funds will help provide food, water, shelter, and medical care to the most vulnerable Iraqis, as well as allow Iraqis to benefit from government services such as education.

(Sources: BasNews, Kurdistan24, US Embassy)

Related posts:

How much will $15bn IMF Loan really cost Iraq? US Continues Humanitarian Assistance for Iraqi IDPs US Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq Totals Over $1bn US Commits Another $155m Humanitarian Aid
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply