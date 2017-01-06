Iraq to Receive $1bn Loan from US

By John Lee.
The Iraqi government has signed a one-billion-dollar loan with the United States to “[assist] Iraq to achieve victory in its battle against IS, and to realize economic reform”.
Stephanie William, the U.S. Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires and Fadhil Nabi, the Iraqi Deputy Minister of Finance signed the agreement in Baghdad on Thursday.
The funds will help provide food, water, shelter, and medical care to the most vulnerable Iraqis, as well as allow Iraqis to benefit from government services such as education.
(Sources: BasNews, Kurdistan24, US Embassy)
