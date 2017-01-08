UK Pharma Startup Exports Medicines to Iraq

By John Lee.

CurePharma, a UK-based medicines and pharmaceuticals wholesaler and distributor, has exported the first consignment of British manufactured medicines to Iraq.

The consignment of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, worth around £50,000 in current prescription and retail values, was sent to a large pharmaceutical distributor in Baghdad, from which it will be delivered to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

It includes medicines including antiplatelets, used to prevent cardiovascular disease, and the common pain reliever paracetamol.

(Source: Bdaily)