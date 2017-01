From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is in Iraq to bolster Ankara’s role in the fight against ISIL.

He has met his Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad and is now in Erbil, where he has met with the leader of the Kurdish region, Marsoud Barzani.

The two-day visit by Yildirim is aimed at overcoming differences.