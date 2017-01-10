Coalition Targets ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 15 strikes in Syria:

Near Ayn Isa, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb and an ISIL tactical vehicle.

Near Dayr Az Zayr, a strike destroyed an oil pumpjack.

Near Palmyra, a strike destroyed two ISIL weapons caches.

Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged six ISIL tactical units; destroyed an improvised bomb, seven fighting positions and a vehicle bomb; and damaged four supply routes.

Strikes in Iraq

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft and rocket artillery conducted 11 strikes in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed an ISIL-held building.

Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units; destroyed a fighting position, a heavy machine gun, seven ISIL-held buildings, four vehicle bombs, a vehicle bomb facility, two weapons caches, three tactical vehicles, a tunnel entrance and a mortar; damaged 18 supply routes; and suppressed two mortar teams and an ISIL tactical unit.

Near Tal Afar, three strikes destroyed an ISIL-held building and four unmanned aerial vehicle construction facilities.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)