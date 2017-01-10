Iraq Extends Chicken Import Ban

By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly extended its ban on poultry imports to three more European countries: Finland, Serbia and the United Kingdom.

The ban covers live and frozen poultry imports, and comes in response to bird flu outbreaks.

Iraq is the world’s fifth biggest buyer of chicken meat, with purchases of 670,000 tonnes last year, according to the US Department of Agriculture. It imports nearly 50 percent of its poultry needs.



The country had already banned imports from more than 20 countries.



(Sources: Agrimoney, Reuters)