By John Lee.

Crude oil exports from the Iraq’s southern ports reached a new high in December.

Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] said in a statement on Monday that exports from the country’s southern and central fields averaged 3.510 million barrels per day last month, which is up from the 3.407 million bpd achieved in November.

Figures for Iraqi Kurdistan have not yet been published.