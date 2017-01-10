Video: Free of ISIL, Sinjar remains a Ghost Town

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

While Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant has been pushed out of Sinjar in northern Iraq, it remains mostly empty of residents as fighting among various factions continues.

The town’s reconstruction has stalled because of infighting between groups backed by rival foreign powers such as the US, Iran, and Turkey.

Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid reports from Sinjar.