Gulf Keystone names new COO

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced that it has appointed Stuart Catterall as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) and a member of the Executive and Leadership teams.

Catterall will have responsibility for operational and technical activities within GKP, across the full spectrum of activities including procurement, budgeting and HSSE and will direct the execution of the current work plan.

According to a company statement, he has over 30 years’ experience in oil and gas undertaking a breadth of senior leadership and technical roles with Amerada Hess, BHP Billiton, Celtique Energy and, more recently, as an independent petroleum development and operations consultant for PA Resources, Enquest and Petroceltic, and has proven expertise in successfully developing oil fields and leading operations in remote, onshore international locations, including in the Middle East / North Africa region.

He has a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Southampton University and an MSc in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College, London.

Commenting on today’s announcement, CEO, Jón Ferrier, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Stuart to Gulf Keystone. He brings a wealth of operational experience from three decades in the industry, including in senior leadership positions within a number of highly regarded international companies. Stuart is a great addition to the team and we look forward to his contribution as we continue to increase production from the Shaikan field.”

(Source: GKP)