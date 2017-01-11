Japan Opens Consulate in the Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani met with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonoura and his accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, the Japanese Minister reaffirmed his country’s position to further strengthen its relations with the Kurdistan Region, by opening its consulate in Erbil on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation to the people and government of Japan for their continued support to the Kurdistan Region Government, including Tokyo’s insistence on guaranteeing Kurdistan Region’s share in the loans lent to Iraq. Japanese loans have financed a number of strategic projects across the Kurdistan Region.

Mr. Barzani also commended Japan for opening its consulate in Erbil, stating his government’s support to the Japanese diplomatic mission in Kurdistan.

