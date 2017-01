By John Lee.

A US State Department spokesperson has said that he expects the recent $1-billion loan guarantee provided by the United States to be shared with the Kurdistan Region.

Mark Toner told a daily press briefing:

“We believe it should be to the benefit of all Iraqis, and that includes the citizens or the people of the Kurdistan Region.”

He added, however, that budgetary discussions between Baghdad and Erbil were “an internal Iraqi matter.”

(Source: US State Dept)