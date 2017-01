From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

People in Iraq’s capital of Baghdad say they have lost faith in their police force after several suicide attacks claimed by ISIL on Sunday.

A man blew himself up at a market in a mainly Shia district, killing several people.

There were four other attacks, including a car bomb at another market in Jamila district.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports.