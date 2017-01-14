Iraq Duty Free wins Ten-Year Contract Extension

By John Lee.

Iraq Duty Free has reportedly had its exclusive duty free contract at Baghdad and Basra airports extended by ten years to 4th March 2029.

According to The Moodie Davitt Report, the contract was awarded by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and Ministry of Transport to Iraq Duty Free’s parent company Financial Links, which has operated the business since 2004.

The retailer has agreed to improve facilities, and will pay a “significantly increased” concession fee from the previous 8 percent of sales, although specific details have not been revealed.

Iraq Duty Free posted logged 24 percent sales growth year-on-year to late September, including 29 percent growth at Baghdad International.

(Source: The Moodie Davitt Report)