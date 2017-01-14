Levarht enters Iraq Fruit & Veg Market

By John Lee.

Netherlands-based fruit and vegetable grower Levarht has sent its first air-freight shipment to Iraq, which arrived at Erbil airport.

The company said it expects to make weekly shipments of high-quality fruit and vegetables, including soft fruit, tomatoes, bell peppers, herbs, lettuce and potatoes.

A spokesperson said that because of the unrest in Iraq, there currently is not much local cultivation, but there is still a demand for high-quality produce.

(Source: Fresh Plaza)