Levarht enters Iraq Fruit & Veg Market

By John Lee.
Netherlands-based fruit and vegetable grower Levarht has sent its first air-freight shipment to Iraq, which arrived at Erbil airport.
The company said it expects to make weekly shipments of high-quality fruit and vegetables, including soft fruit, tomatoes, bell peppers, herbs, lettuce and potatoes.
A spokesperson said that because of the unrest in Iraq, there currently is not much local cultivation, but there is still a demand for high-quality produce.
(Source: Fresh Plaza)
