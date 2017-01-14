Plans to Easy Trade between Iraq and Jordan

By John Lee.
Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki met with his his Iraqi counterpart Haidar Al Abadi this week, and agreed to reopen the border crossing at Treibil.
The move will facilitate the movement of Jordanian merchandise, mainly farm produce, into Iraq and reduce transport and other costs on Jordanian exporters.
A committee will also be formed to consider exempting certain products from the 30 percent fee levied by Iraq, and the removal of other customs barriers.
(Source: Petra)
No comments yet.