By John Lee.

Sharjah-based Crescent Petroleum plans to expand further in Iraq, according to a report from The National.

The newspaper quotes chief executive Majid Jafar (pictured) as saying:

“What we see in the region is the potential is much higher than what we’ve achieved so far.”

In Iraq, the company is said to be looking at upstream opportunities in the south of the country.

(Source: The National)