Iraqi Stock Market up 12% in 2 Weeks

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th Jan 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQ1072 (+7.1%) / $1062 (+7.1%) (weekly change) (+11.7% and +12.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 21.5bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.1bn ($10.0mn).

ISX Company Announcements