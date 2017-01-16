S Korea keen to Improve Ties with Iraq

By John Lee.

South Korea’s Acting President and Prime Minister has asked for Iraq’s cooperation in bolstering economic cooperation.

During a meeting with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Jaafari in Seoul on Monday, Hwang Kyo-ahn (pictured) said:

“The two countries have developed their cooperative ties based on a long history of cooperation and a mutually complementary economic structure … I ask for the Iraqi government’s interest and cooperation to ensure that economic cooperation continues to develop in the future.”

Speaking at the start of a four-day visit to South Korea, al-Jaafari said he hoped that more South Korean firms can make inroads into the Iraqi market.

(Source: Yonhap)