Controversial General Appointed as Iranian Ambassador to Iraq

By John Lee.
Iran has reportedly appointed General Irij Masjidi as its new ambassador to Baghdad, replacing Hassan Dana’i Fer [Danaeifar].
According to some sources, General Masjidi was previously a senior advisor to Qassim Sulaimani, Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC).
Al Arabiya quotes Saudi minister of state for the Gulf region Thamer Al-Sabhan — a former Saudi ambassador to Iraq — as condemning the decision, saying: “Iran appoints a war criminal and (one of the) world’s wanted men as its envoy in Iraq.”
There has been no official confirmation of the appointment from either side.
Major General Qassim al-Sulaimani is not the commander of the IRGC – he is the commander of al-Quds Force, the expeditionary arm of the IRGC.
Major General Muhammad Ali Jafari is the IRGC commander.