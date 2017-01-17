Navigate

Controversial General Appointed as Iranian Ambassador to Iraq

By on January 17, 2017 in Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Iran has reportedly appointed General Irij Masjidi as its new ambassador to Baghdad, replacing Hassan Dana’i Fer [Danaeifar].

According to some sources, General Masjidi was previously a senior advisor to Qassim Sulaimani, Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC).

Al Arabiya quotes Saudi minister of state for the Gulf region Thamer Al-Sabhan — a former Saudi ambassador to Iraq — as condemning the decision, saying: “Iran appoints a war criminal and (one of the) world’s wanted men as its envoy in Iraq.

There has been no official confirmation of the appointment from either side.

One Response to Controversial General Appointed as Iranian Ambassador to Iraq

  1. Mycroft January 18, 2017 at 9:28 am #

    Major General Qassim al-Sulaimani is not the commander of the IRGC – he is the commander of al-Quds Force, the expeditionary arm of the IRGC.

    Major General Muhammad Ali Jafari is the IRGC commander.

