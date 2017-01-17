Controversial General Appointed as Iranian Ambassador to Iraq

By John Lee.

Iran has reportedly appointed General Irij Masjidi as its new ambassador to Baghdad, replacing Hassan Dana’i Fer [Danaeifar].

According to some sources, General Masjidi was previously a senior advisor to Qassim Sulaimani, Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC).

Al Arabiya quotes Saudi minister of state for the Gulf region Thamer Al-Sabhan — a former Saudi ambassador to Iraq — as condemning the decision, saying: “Iran appoints a war criminal and (one of the) world’s wanted men as its envoy in Iraq.”

There has been no official confirmation of the appointment from either side.