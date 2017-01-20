Dyncorp in $31m Aviation Deal

By John Lee.

Dyncorp International LLC has been awarded a $30,790,391 modification (P00148) to foreign military sales contract (Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait) W58RGZ-13-C-0040 to exercise option year three of a regional management fee for aviation field maintenance services in support of the Army Aviation and Missile Command, Aviation Field Maintenance Division outside the continental U.S. operations.

This requirement includes, but is not limited to, the effort necessary to reset an aircraft to a fully mission capable condition; the installation of aircraft modifications under modification work orders; and support to various units and combat aviation brigades.

Work will be performed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2017.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)