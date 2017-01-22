Iraqis Offer Turkish Firms $200m Project in Baghdad

By John Lee.

Following a visit by the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım (pictured) to Iraq last week, an Iraqi business delegation has come to Turkey and proposed a $200-million construction project in Baghdad to Turkish businessmen.

Tevfik Öz, a member of the board of the Turkish-Iraqi Business Council, told Daily Sabah that the Iraqi delegation proposed the construction of a $200 million real estate project in the so-called “Green Zone” in Baghdad, adding that another Turkish delegation may visit Iraq in the coming days.

Turkey’s exports to Iraq have fallen from $14 billion to $7 billion.

(Source: Daily Sabah)