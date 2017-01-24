Navigate

Navigation

Gulf Keystone, Shaikan Payment Update

By on January 24, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has confirmed that a gross payment of $15.0 million has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (“KRG”) for Shaikan crude oil export sales in October 2016.

Gulf Keystone and the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources (“MNR”) continue to work towards agreeing the final form of the invoices for May to October 2016. Following receipt of the payment, the Company’s current cash position is $106.1 million.

Gulf Keystone confirms today that a gross payment of $15.0 million has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (“KRG”) for Shaikan crude oil export sales in October 2016.

Gulf Keystone and the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources (“MNR”) continue to work towards agreeing the final form of the invoices for May to October 2016.

Following receipt of the payment, the Company’s current cash position is $106.1 million.

(Source: Gulf Keystone)

Related posts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum receives Shaikan Payment GKP Shaikan Payment Update GKP Confirms July Oil Payment from KRG GKP Confirms Shaikan Payment
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply