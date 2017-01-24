IBBC Opens New Office on London’s South Bank

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has relocated its London office south of the river to Lambeth, a short walk from its old premises in Westminster.

The IBBC team moved into the new office, which is located in Westminster Tower along Albert Embankment, in late November 2016. It shares the space with the AMAR Foundation, of which Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne is Chairman. The address of the new office is: IBBC/AMAR, 14th Floor Westminster Tower, 3 Albert Embankment, London SE1 7SP.

The move comes several months after it was announced at last year’s Council Meeting in March that the organisation was looking for new office space, following news that Hope House would be converted into a residential development in 2017.

The new office was unveiled to IBBC members, AMAR donors and other special guests of the two organisations at their joint Christmas party, which was held on Wednesday 14 December 2016.

The office space was designed by Cihan Nezir of Amethyst Workshop.

(Source: IBBC)