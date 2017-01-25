Amnesty International condemns Execution of 31 Iraqis

Amnesty International has condemned the mass execution of 31 men in Iraq for their alleged role in mass killings in 2014, describing it as “further proof of the Iraqi authority’s blatant disregard for human rights and misguided use of the death penalty in the name of security.”

Local authorities confirmed to Amnesty International that they yesterday received the 31 bodies in Samarrah, Salah al-Din governorate, which were then transferred to the city’s hospital for purposes of being collected by their families, who have commenced to do so. The executions took place on Friday.

The men, whose “confessions” were extracted under serious allegations of torture, were convicted following deeply flawed and speedy trials, over the killing of 1,700 military cadets at Speicher military camp near Tikrit in June 2014. The armed group calling itself Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for those killings.

“This is the second time in less than six months that the Iraqi authorities have carried out mass executions after unfair trials” said James Lynch, Head of the Death Penalty team at Amnesty International.

(Source: Amnesty International)