IBBC Welcomes Five New Members

The end of 2016 saw several new members join the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), each of which are underpinned by strong reputations for innovation, reliability and a commitment to investing in Iraq.

GE, Khudairi Group, Pell Frischmann, Petronas and Siemens join 51 other world- and region-leading companies that form IBBC’s Council of Members.

“IBBC warmly welcomes the addition of these five world-class companies to our membership,” IBBC Managing Director Christophe Michels says. “We greatly look forward to working closely with them and supporting them with the important work they are doing in Iraq.”

New members

GE has operated in Iraq for over 40 years. The world-leading company has three offices around the country – in Baghdad, Erbil and Basrah – which are manned by 120 staff. GE supports the country’s infrastructure needs in power generation, oil and gas and water processing, as well as in healthcare and aviation.

The Khudairi Group is a leading provider of services to the oil and gas, engineering and construction industries in Iraq. It is owned and run by the Khudairi family, one of the country’s most prominent commercial families. The company is active throughout Iraq across six primary business units: Engineering, Procurement and Construction; Oilfield Supply and Services; Heavy Machinery Dealership; Heavy Machinery Rentals; Distribution and FMCG Distribution.

Siemens provides solutions to help tackle the world’s major challenges, focusing on electrification, automation and digitalisation. In March 2016, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Iraq, in collaboration with the Ministries of Electricity and Oil & Gas, to support the development and optimisation of the country’s power generation and grid infrastructure including power generation mix.

Pell Frischmann is one of the UK’s leading firms of consulting engineers, with major operations throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company has been working in Iraq since 2004. Its projects include the Mid-Western Water Supply Project, one of the biggest rebuilding projects in Iraq. In 2006, the firm received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its work in the reconstruction Iraq.

Established in 1974, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is Malaysia’s fully integrated oil and gas multinational ranked among the largest corporations on FORTUNE Global 500. It operates in Iraq under the name PETRONAS Carigali Iraq Holding B.V. Activities the company has been involved in developing the Garraf, Halfaya, Majnoon and Badra oil fields.

