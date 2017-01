By John Lee.

The Planning Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has said that Iran has started work on the second pipeline for exports of natural gas from Iran to Iraq.

Hassan Montazer Torbati (pictured) said construction of the pipeline to south Iraq had begun on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract.

The first pipeline is expected to be operational in the coming weeks.

(Source: Mehr News Agency)

(Picture: Shana)