TAQA Changes Iraq Leadership

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) has announced the appointment of AbdulKhaliq Al Ameri as acting project director TAQA Iraq with immediate effect.

Mr Al Ameri, previously deputy project director TAQA Iraq, will be responsible for the development of the Atrush block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. He will report to Saeed Al Dhaheri, acting chief operating officer and will continue to be based in Abu Dhabi.

Saeed Al Dhaheri said:

“As per our succession planning, AbdulKhaliq has successfully developed a strong track record while deputising for this role and become an integral member of the Iraq leadership team.

“He is excellently positioned to take on responsibility for the safe, efficient and environmentally responsible delivery of first oil and establishing the team for operating this asset thereafter.”

AbdulKhaliq succeeds Craig Webster who will remain in Abu Dhabi for a few months to provide for an effective transition prior to assuming his new role with TAQA in Canada.

Mr Al Ameri, a UAE national, joined TAQA in 2012 and held the role of deputy project director TAQA Iraq since July 2015. Prior to joining TAQA, AbdulKhaliq held a number of reservoir engineering-related positions with Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA-OPCO), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Mubadala Petroleum. He is a 1998 graduate of the University of Tulsa’s petroleum engineering programme.

