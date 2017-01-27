Iraq to double Oil Export Capacity at Khor al-Amaya

By John Lee.

The South Oil Company (SOC) has started work on extension the Khor al-Amaya [Khor Al-Omaia] oil terminal (pictured) in Basra.

Dredging operations have started with the intention of deepening of the shipping passages and anchor places for oil tankers.

A Japanese loan will also facilitate the completion of the main transport pipeline, and improvement of the pumping operations at the port.

According to a report from Reuters, the terminal has a current loading capacity of around 600,000 bpd, which will increase to 1.2 million bpd as a result of the latest work.

An SOC spokesperson told the news agency that improvements will also enable Suezmax vessels — tankers that can carry up to 1 million barrels of crude — to load at the port.

(Sources: Ministry of Oil, Reuters)