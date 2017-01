From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Battle for Mosul: Hundreds leave refugee camps as Iraq army makes gains

As Iraqi forces move the fight for Mosul over to the west of the city, people are beginning to return to the east.

The United Nations says 180,000 people have been displaced since the offensive against ISIL started in mid-October.

Al Jazeera’s Caroline Malone reports: