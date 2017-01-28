Military Strikes Continue Against ISIL in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber and fighter aircraft conducted six strikes consisting of seven engagements in Syria:

Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed four oil tanker trucks.

Near Raqqah, four strikes destroyed three oil pump jacks, an ISIL-held building, a tank and an oil inlet manifold; damaged six supply routes.

Strikes in Iraq

Attack and fighter aircraft conducted three strikes consisting of nine engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

Near Qaim, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and an ISIL training camp and destroyed four bunkers and a supply cache.

Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a supply cache and a tunnel.

Near Mosul, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun; damaged a supply route.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. The destruction of targets in Syria and Iraq further limits ISIL’s ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)