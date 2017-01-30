DNO, Genel receive Payment for Tawke Deliveries

By John Lee.

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported receipt of USD 8.41 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government as payment towards June 2016 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke field.

The payment completes settlement of the total invoiced amount for June 2016 of USD 38.41 million, for which a partial payment of USD 30.00 million was received in August 2016.

The funds are to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc.

(Source: DNO)